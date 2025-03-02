The FA Cup quarter-final draw will take place at Old Trafford later today

Brighton travel to Newcastle for the fifth round of the FA Cup

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will hope to be in the hat for the FA Cup quarter-final draw as they take on Newcastle United this afternoon.

The Seagulls, who reached the Wembley semi-finals in 2019 and 2023, face a stern test at St James’ Park against Eddie Howe’s men who have already reached this season’s League Cup final, where they face Liverpool on March 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler described today’s meeting as a “do or die” contest. Hurzeler said: “We can promise to our supporters that we give everything on the pitch to make them proud, but we can’t promise to win a title.

“That’s what we work on and try to do in our daily behaviour, and then we will see what will come in the future.

“It will be a tough match so we have to prepare the best way we can.

“They have the 12th man with the fans who can support them in an unbelievable way. It’s our job to make them silent as best as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The longer you are in the tournament and closer you get to the final, the chance is there to win something. We feel it. The atmosphere is there. It’s a cup game, a do-or-die game, you have to go all in.

“Therefore we have to be ready physically and mentally to compete against Newcastle."

The magic of the FA Cup still lives on for Newcastle boss Howe: “Like I’ve said many times before, the FA Cup for me as a kid when I was in the garden imagining my career play-acting, the game you were in was always the final. That’s never gone away from me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The third round was always a big moment in the calendar back in the day and it’s still not lost on me that it’s a big occasion, so you go right back to the early rounds and they were special, this round is special and when it gets later on in the competition, it takes on even more relevance.”

When is the draw? The draw for the FA Cup quarter-final will be Sunday March 2. It follows the fifth-round tie between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford.

What time is the draw? The Man United vs Fulham clash kicks-off at Old Trafford at 4.30pm and the draw will take place around 7.30pm. This can vary depending on extra-time or penalties.

Who will pick the balls? Denis Irwin, the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender, and Danny Murphy, the ex-Fulham and Liverpool man, will be on duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is the draw on TV? Yes. It will be screened via the BBC’s live coverage in the UK.

Ball numbers: 1. Preston North End 2. Aston Villa 3. Crystal Palace 4. Manchester United or Fulham 5. Newcastle United or Brighton & Hove Albion 6. AFC Bournemouth 7. Manchester City 8. Nottingham Forest or Ipswich Town.