All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler believes the squad is strong enough to cope with the loss of Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian striker scored 30 goals from 70 appearances with the Seagulls following his £30m move from Watford in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro was key man for Hurzeler last season but earlier this month sealed his £60m move to Chelsea.

Pedro made an instant impact with the Blues as he helped them triumph at the Club World Club. The 23-year-old netted twice in the semi-final against his former club Fluminense and then scored in the final as Chelsea beat Champions League winners Paris St Germain 3-0.

Brighton will clearly miss Pedro’s talents next season but they do have the experienced Danny Welbeck - who netted four in pre-season against Wycombe Wanderers last week - and former Leeds United ace Georginio Rutter.

Albion also spent £50m on young Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about accepting it,” Hurzeler said. “We shouldn’t complain about the situation and I’m quite confident that we can replace every individual player as a team.

“Of course, not one-to-one, because the players leaving for a high amount of money have a special quality. But I’m sure as a team, as a togetherness, we can replace him.”

A big meeting with Tony Bloom

Brighton stars Peris Estupinan, Igor Julio, Julio Enciso, Evan Ferguson and Matt O’Riley have all been linked with moves away this summer.

Hurzeler added: “I hope there won’t be any more significant outs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a big meeting with the owner and I really appreciate this openness we have together.

“He’s very transparent and I really appreciate this relationship because it shows a good togetherness, it shows a good working together and everyone knows each other’s plans, each other’s thoughts. With this, you can build a strong squad.”