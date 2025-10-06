Fabian Hurzeler confirms second Brighton injury blow after Wolves - 'He won't travel'

Brighton injury news as the Premier League pauses for the international break

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler provided an injury update for star winger Kaoru Mitoma after the 1-1 draw Wolves.

Mitoma, 28, had started each of the prvious six Premier League matches but missed out at Molinuex due to an ankle issue sustained in the 3-1 win at Chelsea.

The Brighton winger will not travel to Japan this international break for his country's upcoming friendlies against Paraguay and Brazil.

The plan is for him to rest, recover and then build up his fitness in time for Albion's next Premier League clash against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium on October 18.

“It's not a bad injury," said Hurzeler after the 1-1 draw at Wolves on Sunday.

"He won't travel to the national team so that he can recover, and then hopefully we'll be back after the international break."

Mitoma's form this season has been a concern for Hurzeler. The former Kawasaki Frontale has one goal and one assist so far this term and he has looked off the pace.

His injury adds to that of experienced defender Joel Veltman, who missed the the trip to the Midlands, having previously started the last four Premier League matches.

Veltman picked up a calf injury at Chelsea and will also hope to return in time to face Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton’s low block troubles

The Seagulls are 12th in the Premier League with nine from seven matches. At times Hurzeler’s men have struggled to break down teams who defend in a low block and that proved to be the case on a tricky afternoon at Wolves.

"Wolverhampton had a lot of defenders in their box,” said Hurzeler.

“In the second half and we knew it would be hard to break down their low block, but we created a lot of danger and were very dominant.

“We were good in possession but the frustrating thing is that the goal gave Wolves something to hang on.

“The lesson from that is we have to reduce our own mistakes, and keep more clean sheets."

