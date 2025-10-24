Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has injury concerns ahead of Saturday's trip to Manchester United | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United vs Brighton in the Premier League at Old Trafford this Saturday - 5.30pm

Brighton will assess the fitness of three key players ahead of Saturday's trip to Old Trafford.

Fabian Hurzeler's 10th placed team have had their injury concerns this term and the trip to United could arrive too soon for some.

Experienced defender Joel Veltman has missed the last two Premier League matches and the Dutchman remains a doubt to face Manchester United.

German playmaker Brajan Gruda is also struggling with his knee after picking up an injury just prior to the international break at Wolves. Gruda will undergo a fitness test before travelling to Manchester.

The third major doubt is Japan star Kaoru Mitmoma. Hurzeler hopes to have him back in time as the 27-year-old continues his recovery from an ankle issue.

Mitoma sustained the knock in the 3-1 win at Chelsea and has missed the draw at Wolves and the win against Newcastle.

He was not pictured in training this week and will be closely assessed.

Hurzeler said: “We will go training to training and see who will be available.”

On the plus side, Hurzeler confirmed Paraguay international midfielder Diego Gomez will be available.

Gomez suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with Paraguay and then took a hefty whack to the hip last Saturday against Newcastle.

Gomez was spotted training this week. Hurzeler said: "He should be spotted this weekend in Manchester too. He is able to start.”

Hurzeler has also been impressed with former United striker Danny Welbeck of late. Welbeck, 34, has four goals this term following his brace against Newcastle last time out. It has prompted calls of a potential England call-up.

"I didn't talk to him [Welbeck] about that,” said Brighton’s German head coach. “but I'm sure he's only focused on performing here and performing well, that's the only thing he can influence, the rest isn't in his hands and he can't control.

"It's only about performance and improving every week and being ready to play at the highest level.

"I'm sure Thomas [Tuchel] will watch him and I'm happy to see that England are progressing well with Thomas so I'm sure he will make the right decision and let's see what he will decide regarding Danny."

