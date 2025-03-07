Fabian Hurzeler explains Kaoru Mitoma injury issue ahead of Fulham

All the team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash against Fulham.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler expects to have star winger Kaoru Mitoma fit and available to face Fulham on Saturday.

The Japan international hobbled off the pitch in the 91st minute of Brighton’s 2-1 FA Cup fifth round win at Newcastle last weekend.

The 27-year-old was set to have a scan this week and Hurzeler said it was a “cramp” issue and that Mitoma is ready for action at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Mitoma’s fitness is a huge boost for Brighton as they look to make it six consecutive wins in all competitions.

"Kaoru Mitoma just had cramp so he will be an option for tomorrow,” said Hurzeler.” And for the rest of the team it's the same. No new injuries. The options will be the same."

Skipper Lewis Dunk is expected to miss out once again as he continues to be hindered with a rib injury and Joel Veltman, who triggered the one-year option on his contract this week, is still struggling with a foot injury.

Hurzeler added: "I think he has proved this season so far he's a great player. He has helped us in very difficult situations. He knows what to do to win Premier League games, on top of that he's a great character. We are all happy he will stay one more year."

Matt O’Riley has recovered from his stomach bug but has a slight knee issue and is a doubt. Turkey international midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu remains out with his toe issue but Hurzeler hopes he can play before the end of the season and said: “there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

A win could move Brighton to sixth in the table and in the race for European qualification. “It’s very important we focus on our journey and that we really believe in it,” said the German.

"Yesterday I received a picture from a mountain. In a mountain you always have new peaks, new peaks you have to climb. That’s the goal for us we have to climb new peaks.”

James Milner (hamstring), Jason Steele (shoulder) and Igor Julio (hamstring) remain the long term absentees.

