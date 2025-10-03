Team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League trip to Wolves

Fabian Hurzeler believes the international break has arrived at the right time for Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood.

The Albion man suffered an ankle injury in the opening stages of Brighton’s 2-1 loss at Bournemouth on September 13 and damaged his ligaments. The original timescale was said to be between six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Brighton are at Wolves this Sunday and then pause for the international break.

The Molineux trip will clearly be too soon, and Hinshelwood will also miss England under-21’s European Championship qualification matches against Moldova and Andorra.

Brighton then return to Premier League action on October 18 against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.

“Yes, he's progressing,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World ahead of the Wolves match.

“So he's doing well so far. I think it's good that we have the international break for him, because he can use it, hopefully in an effective way. I'm sure that we'll see him quite quick back, hopefully.”

Joel Veltman ‘received a hit’

The international break will also offer a chance for experienced full back Joel Veltman to rest and recover as he picked up a calf injury in the 3-1 win at Chelsea.

Veltman, 33, has started the last four Premier League matches at right back as Mats Wieffer builds up full fitness after a knee issue.

“He [Veltman] had a small injury with his calf,” explained Hurzeler. “So he received a hit, a knock in the training before the game against Chelsea, then he felt it in the first half.

“He was able to continue, and then we had a scan and it showed the small issue.”

Kaoru Mitoma ‘received a knock’

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma is also set miss his country’s friendlies against Paraguay and Brazil during the international break.

Mitoma is not expected to travel as he manages a small issue. The 28-year-old will be assessed ahead of the Sunday, 2pm kick-off at Wolves.

“We have to see day by day if he's available or not. He received the knock, that's true, but he was able to play against Chelsea.”

Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) remain the long-term absentees.