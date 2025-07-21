Fabian Hurzeler reveals when Brighton's new £50m strike duo will make their first pre-season appearance

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 12:03 BST
Brighton still waiting to unleash their Greek duo this pre-season

Brighton's £50m new strike force Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas are yet to appear for the Seagulls in pre-season.

Tzimas, 19, arrived this summer following his transfer for around £22m from German second tier club FC Nürnberg, while Kostoulas, 18, jetted in from Greek club Olympiacos for a reported £30m.

Brighton have enjoyed two pre-season victories so far - a 6-1 triumph against League One Wycombe Wanderers and a 3-1 win against Championship side Stoke City - but the Greek teenagers have remained on the sidelines

The Seagulls take on Spanish second tier club Las Palamas tonight in the Costa Del Sol and once again Head coach Fabian Hurzeler will be holding the Greek duo back, as they continue their personalised fitness programs.

Hurzeler: Demands for Tzimas and Kostoulas

Hurzeler is keen for them to get up to speed with Albion's training methods and the friendly against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday, August 2 is more realistic.

Albion then have a final tune-up against Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on August 9 and their Premier League campaign kicks-off the following week against Fulham on August 16.

“They are working hard,” said Hurzeler to Sky Sports. “They used the time in the training camp to get into shape.

“There is a different demand in our training than they were used to before.

“They are working hard on themselves and they are looking forward to coming back and to get a good welcome into the team.

“They have something special. They have a very good work ethic and that is a basic thing here.”

