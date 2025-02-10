Fabian Hurzeler reveals why Kaoru Mitoma stayed at Brighton despite huge Al-Nassr bid

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FA Cup Fourth Round win against Chelsea

Why Kaoru Mitoma is worth so much to Fabian Hurzeler

Fabian Hurzeler is delighted star winger Kaoru Mitoma remains a Brighton player following a brief scare in the transfer window.

Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr made two major moves to sign the Japan international and the second bid was believed to be around £61m, which was rejected by Brighton – although some sources had the offer as high as £90m.

Mitoma is a major player for the Seagulls. The 27-year-old has made 21 starts in the Premier League this term with five goals and three assists and also scored the winner last Saturday in Albion’s impressive 2-1 FA Cup fourth round victory against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

His value off the pitch is also immense as his superstar status in his home country has massively increased Brighton’s profile in Japan.

But Hurzeler is just delighted to have him in the team and feels Mitoma is at the right place to develop further.

“I'm pleased [he is still a Brighton player],” said the German. But I think he's also pleased that he's playing for Brighton because he also knows what he gets from us and he knows that he can develop here.

"He showed his commitment from the first day. He was never asked in the club to respond to that offer. So we showed an impressive reaction beside and on the pitch.”

Brighton’s comeback win against Chelsea was all the more impressive as it arrived on the back of a 7-0 Premier League hammering at Nottingham Forest.

Mitoma struck his second-half winner as Albion overcame a calamitous own goal from Bart Verbruggen to book a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Enzo Maresca’s Blues were gifted a fifth-minute lead at the Amex Stadium when Seagulls goalkeeper Verbruggen inexplicably spilled Cole Palmer’s tame effort into the net.

Georginio Rutter quickly headed Albion level before Mitoma had the final word.

"When positive things during the game happen, I'm always trying to stay focused, not trying to get too euphoric because I know that Chelsea always have the quality to make a goal,” said Hurzeler.

“Also there it's exactly the same, so when something bad happens I'm not trying to get too negative because I'm also convinced that we always can score a goal, so you can just turn it around in the end. I'm trying to find solutions.

"I'm trying to help the team on the sidelines, not trying to get too distracted by negative or positive things during the game and stay more in the moment.”

