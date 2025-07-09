Fabrizio Romano: Brighton star 'open to exit' as Italian giants join Everton and Celtic in transfer race

Evan Ferguson is keen to kick start his career after last season's struggles

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson could be on the move this summer, with to Serie A giants Roma reportedly keen.

Ferguson struggled for form and fitness last term and his loan to West Ham United for the second part of last season did little to boost his confidence, or any potential transfer value.

The 20-year-old Ireland international scored just once for Brighton from 13 Premier League outings, while at struggling West Ham he failed to register in eight appearances.

Ferguson has been linked with a move away throughout the summer with Rangers, Celtic, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Fulham all reportedly keen. Italian club Juventus were also said to be tracking his situation but now Roma appear to be on board.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Evan Ferguson, one of the options under consideration at AS Roma for new striker position.

"AS Roma are informed on details of deal with Brighton open to potential exit."

Evan Ferguson wants to play

Brighton boss Fabian Hiurzeler previously said: “I’m OK he’s in our squad, and really happy he’s in our squad and want to keep working with him.

“But it’s important to discuss with him what’s important for the individual development of the player. That’s the main thing – we want to develop the players, help them.

“Then we see what makes sense for the player in the next six months – what makes sense for the club – then we make a decision all together.

“I felt in the conversations I’ve had with Evan that he only wants to play. That’s his main thing, no matter if it’s here or for another club.”

Verdict

Brighton face a very difficult decision with Ferguson. A fully fit and firing Ferguson is an asset for any team at the highest level.

He has proved at Brighton that his finishing is of the highest order but doubts still remain if he can fit into Hurzeler’s style.

The German head coach demands a great deal from his strikers and they have to put in the hard yards off the ball as well being able to find the net.

The exit of Joao Pedro could open the door for Ferguson, but so far Hurzeler has opted for the talents of Danny Welbeck and Georginio Rutter. The Seagulls have also spent more than £50m on new Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas.

Quite where that leaves Ferguson is unclear. He is contracted with Brighton until June 2029, which places the club in a strong position but equally they will also be open to sell if the player is unhappy.

His transfer value has taken a hit of late but it’s hard to judge Ferguson on last season alone. Injuries prevented him from hitting his maximum and West Ham were a bit of shambles by the time he arrived there last term.

Some have been quick to write off Ferguson but he remains a huge talent. I would like to see him get another chance at Brighton but at this stage it’s unclear if he will. Any firm bids north of £30m would likely make Albion think seriously. One thing is for sure, Ferguson will not want another wasted season.

