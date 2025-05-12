Fabrizio Romano says Brighton have 'started talks' to sign defender

Diego Coppola of Hellas Verona has impressed in Serie A this season

Brighton keen to bolster their defensive options this summer

Brighton will hope to sign a centre back this summer with Hellas Verona centre back Diego Coppola reportedly on their radar.

The Seagulls have struggled defensively this term, with 56 goals conceded. Only six other top flight teams – Wolves, West Ham, Tottenham, Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton – have leaked more.

Skipper Lewis Dunk and fellow defenders Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Igor Julio and Tariq Lamptey have all missed large chunks of the season through injury, while January arrival Erin Cashin has featured just once this term follwing his £8m switch from Derby.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "EXCL: Brighton are interested in Hellas Verona centre back Diego Coppola with initial contacts taking place.

"There are several clubs keen but Brighton have started talks to be informed on 21 year old Italian CB."

The 6ft 4in Italy under-21 international has made 31 starts from 32 Serie A outings this term with two goals.

Paolo Zanetti's Verona are 15th in table with two matches still to play. The centre back is contracted with the Italian club until June 2027. Coppola is said to be on the radar of a number of clubs around Europe including AC Milan and Juventus.

The adaptable and athletic defender is known for his excellent positional play and anticipation and is very capable at playing out from the back.

Brighton are ninth in the Premier League with two matches of the campaign to go. Their leaky defence has cost them at times this season and could be the main reason if they miss out on European football next term.

Hurzeler heaps praise on Webster

They did however keep a clean sheet last Saturday in their two victory at Wolves as Webster returned to the backline in place of the injured Dunk, who had a “minor issue.”

Webster impressed and will hope to keep his spot for the remaining matches against Liverpool and Tottenham.

“Adam is always there for the team,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “No matter how many injuries he had this season so far, he was always ready to perform, and that's not easy when you don't really get into the rhythm.

"So I'm very happy that he's in my team, and he shows always personality, always big character. If you don't play every game but Lewis is injured, we had this injury in the training session, so from one second to another second he knows he needs to play the next day in the Premier League, and he's there, he's ready.

"I don't know how he's doing it, but it's just impressive, and therefore I'm really happy for him.”