Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea 'plan' a major contract for ex-Brighton star

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Chelsea have had mixed fortunes following recent transfer dealings with Brighton and Hove Albion – but one player continues to shine.

The Seagulls have netted around £225m from Chelsea in the past few transfer windows as players and staff swapped the south coast for west London.

Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Rob Sanchez, Graham Potter – along with his coaching team – all joined the Blues.

Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea from Brighton in 2023

Caicedo was the most eye-catching as the Ecuador international left Brighton in 2023 to join Chelsea for a British transfer record of £115m.

For context, Brighton signed Caicedo from Independiente del Valle in 2021 for around £4m. The profit they made on the midfielder covered the cost of building their stadium and training centre.

The Seagulls clearly benefitted financially from the deal but his talents have been missed at the Amex and after a nervy start at Stamford Bridge, Caicedo has performed extremely well at Chelsea. So much so the club are already preparing an improved deal for the 23-year-old.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: "Chelsea plan to open talks with Moises Caicedo’s camp over new deal as they’re very happy with his impact again this season.

"Negotiations have not started yet and it will take some time as not urgent topic, but club plans to give Moises a new contract."

Caicedo signed an eight-year deal when he joined Chelsea and his current expires in June 2031.

