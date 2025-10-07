All the latest team and transfer news from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

When Facundo Buonanotte completed his loan to Chelsea last month many thought he would be swapping the Brighton bench for the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Playing time has been limited so far for Buonanotte at the Blues with 54 minutes in the Champions League and 45 minutes in the Premier League.

His only 90 minutes so far arrived as he scored the winner for Chelsea in their narrow 2-1 League Cup win against Lincoln City.

The Argentina playmaker - who did well on loan at Leicester City last term - was a little way down the pecking order at Brighton and the club were keen for him to gain minutes and top flight experience elsewhere.

Newly-promoted Leeds United were favourites to land the 20-year-old in the summer window. In fact Buonanotte was due to board a plane and complete a season switch to Elland Road in the final moments of the transfer window.

The Brighton man failed to arrive in Yorkshire and within hours the former Rosario Central ace completed his surprise move to Enzo Maresca's Chelsea.

‘You can’t say no to Chelsea’

“What you want is to play so you can be in the Argentine national team, but when a club as big as Chelsea comes along, you can’t say no,” said Buonanotte to Argentine media.

“I wanted to take on this challenge to prove I’m up to it. (I’m) very happy and very comfortable. It’s (the Premier League) the best league in the world. It never ceases to surprise you. Something different can happen every minute.”

Buonanotte is in South America this week as Argentina prepare for friendly matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico. The Brighton man will hope his lack of minutes at club level will not harm his chances of forcing his way into Lionel Scaloni’s World Cup squad.

Chelsea resume Premier League action on October 18 at Nottingham Forest.

Hurzeler: Buonanotte’s future is with Brighton

The loan from Brighton to Chelsea is without an obligation to buy. Buonanotte is contracted with the Seagulls until 2028 and he remains very much in the club’s long-term plans.

“I can say we're very happy that he's a Brighton player,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World last month. “And no matter where he will be in the next season, long-term we will see him here as a player for us.

“Because he's a great player and he's a great character, and for sure long-term he will help us.”

