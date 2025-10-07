Georginio has found the start of his second season at Brighton tough going

It's been a tough period for Georginio at Brighton so far this term.

The former Leeds United man has six Premier League appearances and has failed to hit the target. The £40m record signing has made four starts and claimed two assists but the lack of goals is a concern.

Georginio is far from the only one though. Kaoru Mitoma is also searching for his best form, while veteran striker Danny Welbeck was also without a goal until he netted a brace in the 3-1 win at 10-man Chelsea.

Flying winger Yankuba Minteh is the only Brighton attacker who has performed consistently well this campaign.

A lack of cutting edge has contributed to an inconsistent start for Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls. They are currently 12th in the table with nine points from seven matches. Albion have drawn three, lost twice and won twice.

Georginio dropped to the bench for the 1-1 draw at Wolves last Sunday but showed some encouraging signs when he was introduced in the second half. He was also denied a first goal of the season when his powerful first time effort was well saved by Wolves stopper Sam Johnstone just on the hour mark.

“I was happy," said Hurzeler on Georginio's display at Molineux.

"It is important for him that he keeps pushing and, of course, strikers want to score.

“But he needs to understand it is hard work to get on the score sheet. He needs to keep pushing and do the basic things right.

“Then I am sure there will be a point when he will score and make assists for us again.

“He is a very important player for us and this will never change.”

What's the problem with Georginio?

Last season Georginio made a promising start to his Brighton career in the No 10 role. It's the Frenchman's best position on the pitch and one where he has the most impact.

He netted eight goals in all competitions, with five assists following his £40m arrival from Leeds United.

This term Hurzeler tweaked his role and the 23-year-old has often played further forward as Brighton search for the right balance after Joao Pedro's £60m summer exit to Chelsea.

Playing as an out and out frontman is something Georginio can do but it's not a natural fit for him. His best work often involves dropping deeper, finding pockets of space and then linking the play. Many of his goals then come when he's arriving late in the box.

In this current set-up he looks better when playing behind Welbeck. But the fact Welbeck and Mitoma have also struggled really has not helped Georginio.

Pedro's exit continues to have a big impact and the young Greek arrivals, Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas, are taking time to get up to speed.

Allowing Pedro to leave and sending Evan Ferguson on loan to Roma was always going to be a fine balancing act for Brighton, especially as Tzimas and Kostoulas are completely new to the Premier League. That’s puts plenty of reliance on 34-year-old Welbeck and Georginio, who is adapting to a new position.

It's been a slow start for all of Brighton's forwards but Georginio will come good, he has too much ability not to.

Hopefully Brighton will see the best of Georginio and Mitoma after the international break, starting against Newcastle at the Amex Stadium on October 18.