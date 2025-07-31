All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter wants midfielder Yves Bissouma at West Ham.

Bissouma was a key player for Potter during his time with the Seagulls before the Mali international moved to Tottenham for around £25m in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defensive midfielder made 124 appearances for Albion following his £15m transfer from Lille in 2018 - 90 of those outings were under the guidance of Potter.

Bissouma once described Potter as a "father figure" as his raw talented developed into a genuine Premier League force with the Seagulls.

Bissouma has had a mixed time at Tottenham, he has made 100 appearances for the club. He had 44 outings under Ange Postecoglou last term with seven starts in their triumphant Europa League campaign and 16 starts in the Premier League.

His contract at Spurs expires next summer and the report from Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness states that Thomas Frank's Tottenham could be open to a move. Bissouma has a guide price of £20m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juventus are also said to be tracking his situation - hence the interest from Gazzetta dello Sport - but Potter's relationship with Bissouma could be key if the Hammers are to make a serious move.

The two clubs have already conducted substantial business this summer as Mohammed Kudus went from the Hammers to Spurs in a £55m deal.

Viktor Gyokeres to debut against Tottenham in Hong Kong

Meanwhile, another former Brighton star, Viktor Gyokeres, could make his first Arsenal appearance in Thursday’s pre-season friendly against north London rivals Tottenham in Hong Kong.

The 27-year-old Sweden striker completed his £55million transfer from Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gyokeres, who was presented to fans ahead of the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Newcastle in Singapore on Sunday, has only had limited training time with his new club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told a pre-match press conference: “He’s only done today’s session, yesterday very little. We’re going to assess tonight how he is.

“If the medical staff are happy as well with his condition to participate in tomorrow’s match, it’s a possibility. We’re going to discuss that tonight.”