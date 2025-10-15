Brighton star has admirers at the very highest level

Brighton attacker Brajan Gruda will no doubt have an extra spring in his step this week.

The Germany under-21 international was this week picked out by none other than football superstar Lionel Messi as one of the world's top prospects.

Gruda, who joined Brighton from Mainz for £25m in the summer of 2024, has made 33 appearances for the Seagulls so far with three goals and seven assists.

The Germany under-21 international even operates in a similar position to Messi as the left footer mainly plays off the right flank or in the No 10 playmaker position.

Gruda is very highly thought of by all at Brighton, so much so they allowed the likes of Julio Enciso to leave for Strasbourg, while fellow playmakers Matt O'Riley and Facundo Buonanotte moved on loan to Marseille and Chelsea respectively.

The German has displayed flashes of his brilliance so far for Brighton and his head coach Fabian Hurzeler has now challenged him to deliver on a consistent basis.

Gruda is currently nursing a knee injury picked up in the 1-1 draw at Wolves just prior to the international break and will hope to be involved this Saturday against Newcastle United at the Amex Stadium.

Hurzeler wants Gruda to play without fear

Of Gruda, Hurzeler said: “Work hard, keep working hard, stay grounded, stay humble.

“And, if you are on the pitch, play fearlessly. I think it is very important that the players don’t feel any fear, especially the young players so they can perform without any self-doubt, without any fear.

"That is something we really try to give to the players – an environment where they can really show their full potential.

“It is not only Brajan. It is also a lot of the other young players who showed personality and it is something we really like.”

Lionel Messi's top ten:

The Argentina World Cup winner named the following prospects as the ‘future of football’ for an Adidas campaign.

1. Nico Paz - Como 1907, 2. Kendry Páez - Chelsea, 3. Rio Ngumoha - Liverpool, 4. Mohamed Kader Meïté - Stade Rennes, 5. Clara Serrajordi - FC Barcelona Femenino

6. Brajan Gruda - Brighton, 7. Mika Godts - Ajax, 8. Andrey Santos - Chelsea, 9. Lily Yohannes - OL Lyonnes, 10. Rodrigo Mora - FC Porto.