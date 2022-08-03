FIFA 22 predicts Premier League 2022-23 table with Brighton, Man Utd, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham finish revealed

Graham Potter's Albion impressed last season with a ninth placed finish but lost key midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham in a £30m deal. They also face the prospect of losing player of the year Marc Cucurella, who is wanted by Chelsea and Man City.

United have looked sharp in pre-season under Erik ten Hag and his first test against Albion at Old Trafford this weekend will be scrutinised by all United fans eager to see a drastic improvement on last season.

Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all strengthened this summer transfer window, while promoted teams Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham add a fresh dynamic.

To test what potentially could happen in 2022/23, bonusfinder.co.uk put together the current squads based on the summer transfer activity and, using FIFA 22, simulated the upcoming Premier League season.

The simulation ran 200 times and produced an average table based on the results.

1. 20th - AFC Bournemouth - 28 Pts It looks bleak for AFC Bournemouth. Relegation back to the Championship was a usual outcome for a squad lacking Premier League proven quality. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

2. 19th - Crystal Palace - 31 Pts According to FIFA, Patrick Viera’s second season in charge ended in relegation. Palace just seemed to get themselves in a rut that they couldn’t come back from regularly, a few more signings might be needed going into 22/23. Photo: Will Russell Photo Sales

3. 18th - Southampton - 32 Pts The simulations predict that Southampton’s 10 year stint in the Premier League will come to an end. They’ve finished in the bottom half for the past five seasons. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4. 17th - Fulham - 35 Pts You suspect Fulham would take a 17th placed finish rather than going back to the Championship, it would be seen as a successful season. Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales