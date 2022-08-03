FIFA 22 predicts Premier League 2022-23 table with Brighton, Man Utd, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham finish revealed

Graham Potter's Albion impressed last season with a ninth placed finish but lost key midfielder Yves Bissouma to Tottenham in a £30m deal. They also face the prospect of losing player of the year Marc Cucurella, who is wanted by Chelsea and Man City.
United have looked sharp in pre-season under Erik ten Hag and his first test against Albion at Old Trafford this weekend will be scrutinised by all United fans eager to see a drastic improvement on last season.
Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all strengthened this summer transfer window, while promoted teams Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham add a fresh dynamic.
To test what potentially could happen in 2022/23, bonusfinder.co.uk put together the current squads based on the summer transfer activity and, using FIFA 22, simulated the upcoming Premier League season.
The simulation ran 200 times and produced an average table based on the results.