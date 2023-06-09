NationalWorldTV
'Final details' - Benfica 'closing in' on €30m Brighton and Man United transfer target

Benfica are ‘closing in’ on a €30m deal for reported Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United target Orkun Kökçü, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
By Matt Pole
Published 9th Jun 2023, 18:50 BST

The 22-year-old captained Dutch club Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title – the Rotterdam-outfit’s first top-flight championship success in six years.

The Turkey international made 46 appearances in all competitions for De club aan de Maas this season, scoring 12 goals and registering five assists.

Reports in the Netherlands and England had linked Kökçü with summer moves to Albion and United, but the Portuguese champions seem to have won the race for the midfielder.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Benfica are closing in on deal to sign Orkun Kökçü #Benfica

“◉ €30m fee to Feyenoord.

“◉ Sell on clause around 20%.

“◉ Contract until June 2028.

Benfica are ‘closing in’ on a €30m deal for reported Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United target Orkun Kökçü, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesBenfica are ‘closing in’ on a €30m deal for reported Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United target Orkun Kökçü, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Picture by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
“◉ Medical tests booked this week.

“◉ €120m release clause into Benfica contract.

“Final details then… here we go”.

