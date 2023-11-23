Five things spotted in Brighton training ahead of Nottingham Forest including Mitoma and Ferguson boost and Lamptey returns
Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, full-back Tariq Lamptey, centre-back Lewis Dunk, and striker Evan Ferguson have all had various knocks in recent weeks.
Mitoma withdrew from Japan's latest World Cup Qualifiers this month as he was not "able to play at 100%" and Lamptey has not played since the 2-2 draw against Marseille on October 5.
Captain Dunk ruled himself out of England's Euro 2024 matches over the past week or so after being forced off in the Seagulls' 2-0 win at Ajax and Ferguson sustained a hamstring issue for the Republic of Ireland, soon after missing the Sheffield United match with a reported back issue.
However, all four were seen in first-team training at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre on Thursday, going by the club's photos.
Moreover, veteran utility player James Milner was also seen training with his teammates after picking up a muscular injury earlier this month.
It remains to be seen if they will feature against Forest this weekend but the fact they are able to train is a boost for head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
Brighton are still without the suspended Mahmoud Dahoud, Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Solly March (knee), Julio Enciso (knee), and possibly Pervis Estupinan (muscular).