'Fooled' – Ex-Premier League referee reveals what he couldn't understand about Brighton's penalty against Fulham

Ex-referee believes Brighton were fortunate to get a late penalty in their 2-1 win against Fulham.

Former referee Keith Hackett. insists Joao Pedro’s stoppage-time penalty for Brighton against Fulham should not have been given.

Albion looked set to be frustrated by the Cottagers once again with the scores locked at 1-1, having never beaten them in nine previous attempts.

But Pedro’s spot-kick at the death settled the battle of the European hopefuls in Brighton’s favour and moved them up to sixth, just a point behind Manchester City in fourth.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion scores from the penalty spot against Fulham

Raul Jimenez’s opener for Fulham had earlier been cancelled out by Jan Paul van Hecke’s towering header in the first half.

But with the five minutes of added time already up, Pedro was caught in the box by Fulham’s Harrison Reed and referee Sam Barrott pointed to the spot. Pedro made no mistake to seal a 2-1 victory.

Keith Hackett said

“This is not a foul and therefore not a penalty kick,” said Hacket to Football Insider. “The referee has been fooled by the attacker, who in feeling contact, goes to ground. It’s a subjective call, but I would not have expected a penalty kick [to have] been awarded.”

Brighton’s second half performance probably warranted a winner but the penalty, awarded in the seventh minute of added time, was perhaps on the soft side as Pedro went down under Reed’s challenge.

Fulham boss Marco Silva had no major issue with the penalty. He described Pedro as clever for winning the penalty but focused on his own team’s poor second half display.

No Silva lining

“I’m not complaining,” said the Fulham manager. “A clever striker felt contact and won the penalty. We expect this type of striker to do his job. If it was my side I’d ask for a penalty.

“It’s a difficult one to take, to lose like we lost. But that’s the reality. It’s football. We gave them two moments.

“The first half from us was a good level, the second half I disagree. When the game was really quiet and we were completely in control, we conceded a goal from a free-kick.

“We gave them a chance. And then it was not a good second half from us. It’s clearly our fault that we lost the game.”

Joao Pedro verdict

“Yeah for sure [there was contact] You can see on VAR it was the back of my heel. They touch me and for me it was a penalty.

“I work for that. I always try to stay calm and today I was happy to score. It went in the goal, three points for us and I'm very happy. It was a hard game. They are tough and they have a good team. “But we had a chance to win and we did. Both teams did not create that much but in the end we get the penalty and the three points.”

