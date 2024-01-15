Former Brighton boss Chris Hughton reportedly attacked by Ghana fan after AFCON defeat

Head coach Chris Hughton of Ghana

Cape Verde upset the Black Stars with a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory to go top of Group B at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday night.

Following the defeat, a Ghanaian fan allegedly attacked Hughton, who served as Albion boss between 2014-19, at the team’s hotel in Abidjan, before the unidentified man was handed to the Ivorian police.

Other reports claim no arrest was actually made but the angry supporter used ‘foul words’ before ‘security took him away’.

After the loss, Hughton, who has been in the role since February 2023, said: “If you're asking me what I say to the Ghanaian's is what I'll say to anybody. We are incredibly, hugely disappointed with the result. We came into the game with a game plan.

"We changed the way of playing, the system a bit so that we could start on the front foot. We thought the team that were put out was certainly a more offensive team. This was our intention. I think it rocked us the goal that we conceded but I thought we got back into the game.

"At that stage it looked like we could go on and win it. We are hugely, hugely disappointed with our result. And I know and this group of players also know how the Ghanaian people see this game, see this tournament and our expectations going into this one. It's a defeat we're hugely disappointed with."