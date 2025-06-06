Former Brighton man signs five-year contract with Championship club despite Cardiff City link

Former Albion player and coach extends deal at Charlton

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Brighton man Nathan Jones has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new five-year deal with Charlton.

Jones guided Charlton into the Sky Bet Championship with play-off success over Leyton Orient at Wembley last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welsh coach was then heavily linked with the vacant Cardiff role but has put pen-to-paper on fresh terms with the south London club after he first joined at the start of 2024.

Former Brighton player and coach Nathan Jones led Charlton to the promotion last season

“I’m very proud and delighted. I still had three years left but for the club to come to me and want to continue that journey meant a lot to me because it’s a club that I love,” Jones told the official club website.

“We’ve just taken one big step, but that’s only one big step, we still have a long way to go to achieve our goals and I’m glad that I’ll continue to work towards that.”

Jones made 130 appearances for the Seagulls – achieving three promotions – during a five-year spell at the club between 2000 and 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2013, Jones joined Albion as assistant head coach, working under head coach Óscar García. He was then first-team coach under Sami Hyypiä and had a short spell as caretaker manager after Hypia resigned.

The Welshman was moved then assistant manager and first team coach for Chris Hughton. He left Brighton in 2016 to join Luton Town.

For your next Albion read: Brighton duo receive England call-up as Liam Delap and Chelsea decision made