Former Brighton star Davy Propper made his injury comeback for Vitesse after nearly a year out on the sidelines.

The midfielder, who played 121 times for Albion over four seasons between 2017-2021, suffered a serious knee injury in February 2023 - just weeks after he made his football comeback following his retirement from the game a year prior.

The former Dutch international, who signed a deal until the summer of 2024 with Vitesse, patiently fought his way back and appeared as a substitute in a friendly against German side Bochum on Sunday as he steps up his comeback.

Upon his return to action, the Eredivisie outfit tweeted a photo of the 32-year-old and captioned it, “Things you love to see!”

Propper joined Brighton from PSV Eindhoven in 2017 and then returned to the Dutch giants in 2021. He played just 16 times for the Red and Whites before deciding to call time on his playing career, citing a loss of love for the game and struggling to be away from friends and family during the coronavirus pandemic.