Former Premier League referee Chris Foy says it was right to send off Lewis Dunk in Brighton's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion talks to Referee, Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion at City Ground on November 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The Albion captain was initially booked for encroaching while referee Anthony Taylor checked the VAR monitor to check Callum Hudson-Odoi's penalty claim after going down under contact from Jack Hinshelwood.

Mere seconds later, the centre-back was shown a red card for foul and abusive language following the official's decision to award Forest a spot-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Foy, who was a top-flight referee between 2001-15, says Dunk "crossed the line" with his actions at City Ground.

He told the Daily Mail: "Following a VAR review, Lewis Dunk received a yellow card for dissent and then a straight red for foul and abusive language. No match official should be subject to that and Anthony Taylor’s decision was absolutely the right one. Officials understand passion and know players sometimes get frustrated but Dunk crossed the line on this occasion."

According to the Mail, the England international was shown a straight red and not a second yellow because his language to the referee was personally abusive. The report claims the 32-year-old will now serve a three-match ban, rather than just missing one game, as a result.