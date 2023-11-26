Former Premier League referee delivers verdict on Lewis Dunk's red card in Brighton's win at Nottingham Forest
The Albion captain was initially booked for encroaching while referee Anthony Taylor checked the VAR monitor to check Callum Hudson-Odoi's penalty claim after going down under contact from Jack Hinshelwood.
Mere seconds later, the centre-back was shown a red card for foul and abusive language following the official's decision to award Forest a spot-kick.
Now, Foy, who was a top-flight referee between 2001-15, says Dunk "crossed the line" with his actions at City Ground.
He told the Daily Mail: "Following a VAR review, Lewis Dunk received a yellow card for dissent and then a straight red for foul and abusive language. No match official should be subject to that and Anthony Taylor’s decision was absolutely the right one. Officials understand passion and know players sometimes get frustrated but Dunk crossed the line on this occasion."
According to the Mail, the England international was shown a straight red and not a second yellow because his language to the referee was personally abusive. The report claims the 32-year-old will now serve a three-match ban, rather than just missing one game, as a result.
That means Dunk will be ruled out of Brighton's next Premier League games against Chelsea, Brentford, and Burnley. However, he will be available for Thursday's Europa League clash at AEK Athens as this does not carry over to UEFA tournaments.