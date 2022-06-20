Former West Ham United winger completes permanent move to Brighton from FC Porto

The 18-year-old, who initially joined the Seagulls on loan in January, has signed a contract until June 2023 and will continue his development at the club’s under-23s.

The young gun made four Premier League 2 appearances for Albion’s under-23s, without finding the net, last season.

Baker-Boaitey also appeared five times in the Under-18 Premier League, scoring once.

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced their permanent signing of teenage winger Benicio Baker-Boaitey from Liga Portugal Bwin champions FC Porto. Picture by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The English teen, who left West Ham United to join FC Porto at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, netted his first Brighton goal in the under-18’s 3-1 win at Leicester City under-18s in March.

Speaking to the club website, under-23s manager Andrew Crofts said: “Since he came on loan in January, Benicio has shown his ability and worked hard in both training and matches to earn the move.