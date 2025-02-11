All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion will closely assess their full back options between now and the end of the season.

It's a position that has caused head coach Fabian Hurzeler issues this term, mainly due to injuries to the likes of Pervis Estupinan, James Milner and Ferdi Kadioglu, while Tariq Lamptey has also missed six matches due to muscular problems and illness.

Regular left back Estupinan was absent for the first two matches of the season with an ankle problem and is currently out with a "muscular injury" and it remains uncertain how long the 27-year-old Ecuadorian will be side-lined for.

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion is out of contract this summer

Lamptey, usually a right-back, is currently operating on the left, while midfielder Jack Hinshelwood – recently back from an 11-match absence – can also play left back in an emergency.

Young Argentina prospect Valentin Barco also looks out of the picture for the time being as the 20-year-old left back joined Strasbourg last month on loan with an option to buy.

On the other flank, Joel Veltman, 33, has been a reliable presence on the right with 18 Premier League starts this season and Hurzeler will desperately hope the Dutchman stays fit for the second half of the campaign.

Milner can also play right back but the 38-year-old has missed almost the entire season with hamstring trouble and £25m summer signing Kadioglu can play in either full-back role but he's still recovering from toe surgery. The Turkey international has missed the previous 16 matches.

It leaves Brighton short of options and it’s an area the club will no doubt hope to address in the summer. There is also the added complication that Veltman, Lamptey and Milner are all out of contract this summer.

Veltman is believed to have an option of a further year, and speaking to The Athletic last December, it seems he is keen to stay.

“We have an option (in his current contract) for another year. That’s probably something in January, February, where you have a conversation with the club and see what it is.

“I’m really happy. Brighton’s a nice place, my family are happy. The kids go to English school and that’s all really nice, but on the football side I’m happy. I’ve played most of the games with this coach (Fabian Hurzeler).

“We have a good group of players again. The club do that really well."

Lamptey, 24, has been behind Veltman and Estupinan in the pecking order but has impressed when given the opportunity. He has three goals and two assists in all-competitions but, as yet, there has been little talk of a new contract for the former Chelsea man.

He was reportedly close to a move to Ajax last January – while Fulham, Everton, Wolves and Sporting Lisbon has all been linked in the past. A fully fit Lamptey remains a major asset and he's popular among Brighton fans. A big decision for club and player awaits.

Milner, who started the first three Premier League matches of the season for Hurzeler, is also out of contract this summer and much will depend on the former Liverpool man's fitness.

Hopefully he still has a role to play on the pitch between now and the end of the season, but worryingly no timescale has been given for an expected return date.

Milner’s remarkable career has brought 637 Premier League appearances, making him second on the all-time list behind Gareth Barry, with 653.

Goalkeeper Tom McGill is the fourth Albion player out of contract this summer. The Canadian international was recalled from his successful loan at MK Dons and was on the bench for Brighton’s FA Cup fourth round 2-1 win against Chelsea last Saturday.

Brighton currently have Jason Steele, Bart Verbruggen and Carl Rushworth among their goalkeeping ranks. There will no doubt be a number of takers for McGill, if the 24-year-old does leave this summer.

