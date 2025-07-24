Fresh Birmingham City transfer interest as Brighton star struggles for game time

Albion ace linked with loan move to Championship club

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton defender Eiran Cashin may look to seal a loan move this summer.

Cashin, 23, arrived from Derby County last January for around £8m and has so far made two appearances for the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irishman has featured in pre-season for the Seagulls and produced a solid performance in their 3-1 win against Championship club Stoke City as part of Brighton's Spanish training camp.

However, first team minutes in the Premier League could be hard to come by this season. Fabian Hurzeler has the established trio of Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster and Lewis Dunk to chose from, while Olivier Boscagli and Diego Coppola were also signed during the summer transfer window.

Brazilian defender Igor Julio remains at the club for now but he is tipped to leave before the start of the new season.

Cashin was regular at Derby before his switch to Brighton and will be keen to get more minutes on the pitch this term and progress his career. He is very highly thought of at Brighton and a loan move will likely be the preferred option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bundesliga and Championship clubs are said to be keen but, according to Mirror Football, Birmingham are now favourites to land the Brighton man.

The Blues won the League One title last season and are targeting back to back to promotions in a bid to reach the Premier League.

Cashin is seen as the ideal addition to help make that happen and he would add to the recent arrivals of Kyogo Furuhashi, Tommy Doyle and Demarai Gray.

For your next Albion read: '£100m spend' – Every Brighton transfer this summer and their first team chances rated