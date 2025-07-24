Brighton and Hove Albion have just completed their 10-day summer training camp in Spain.
Around £100m has been spent on new arrivals so far as the likes of Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas, Maxim De Cuyper, Diego Coppola, Tommy Watson and Olivier Boscagli all arrived.
The newbies are in the process of adapting to Brighton’s training methods and two more friendlies – Southampton (away) and Wolfsburg (home) – will give them further tune-ups ahead of the Premier League kick-off against Fulham on August 16.
Here’s every Brighton signing this summer and their first team chances rated...
2. Olivier Boscagli
The 27-year-old French defender arrived on a free transfer from PSV. Boscagli is approaching his peak years and is expected to challenge the likes of Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Jan Paul van Hecke and Diego Coppola for first team football. The recent fitness issues for Dunk and Webster suggest Boscagli will be used regularly. Barring any unknown injury concerns, he should be ready to go from day one. First team chances: 8/10. Photo: BHAFC
3. Diego Coppola
The £10m signing from Verona arrives following a successful season in Serie A and an international debut for Italy. The 6ft 4in centre back made his debut in pre-season and scored a header in the 3-1 win against Stoke City. The 21-year-old may not be a starter from day one but he will no doubt prove his worth throughout the season. More than capable of playing this term but also one for the future. First team chances: 7/10. Photo: BHAFC
4. Maxim De Cuyper
The left-sided Belgium international joined for around £17m from Club Brugge and will hope to nail down the left back slot, soon to be vacted by Pervis Estupinan. DE Cuyper has a different profile to Estupinan but Hurzeler said he will offer "creativity" and will be an "important" player. He will be Brighton specialist left back, although Ferdi Kadioglu and Jack Hinshelwood can play there. First team chances 9/10. Photo: BHAFC
