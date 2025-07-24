3 . Diego Coppola

The £10m signing from Verona arrives following a successful season in Serie A and an international debut for Italy. The 6ft 4in centre back made his debut in pre-season and scored a header in the 3-1 win against Stoke City. The 21-year-old may not be a starter from day one but he will no doubt prove his worth throughout the season. More than capable of playing this term but also one for the future. First team chances: 7/10. Photo: BHAFC