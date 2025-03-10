Fulham star Alex Iwobi makes 'hoodoo' claim after Brighton finally end unwanted record

Fulham’s Alex Iwobi said the team’s game-plan ‘went well’ against Brighton – but it wasn’t enough to beat the resurgent Seagulls.

Jan Paul van Hecke’s header – his first goal for the club – and Joao Pedro’s injury-time penalty saw Albion beat Fulham for the first time in Premier League history on Saturday (March 8). It was Fabian Hurzeler’s team’s fourth consecutive league win – and sixth in a row in all competitions.

That was despite falling behind in the 35th minute after Raúl Jiménez brilliantly fired past Bart Verbruggen.

The man who provided that assist was Iwobi – who scored a brace in Fulham’s 3-1 win over Brighton, at Craven Cottage in December.

The Nigerian international, 28, was also on the pitch when Everton beat Albion 5-1 at Amex in May 2023.

“You could say I like playing here, but not today because we didn’t get the result,” Iwobi told reporters, post-match.

On Brighton ending the Fulham curse, the winger added: “They were going to be motivated to change that hoodoo, which they were able to do today.

"It’s always difficult to come here but I think our tactics and everything went well, it was just not the result that we wanted.

“It shows the level that the Premier League has got to. Every team is very competitive, even today.”

The result was a blow for Fulham’s European aspirations, as they slip to tenth place. Brighton, meanwhile, now sit four points above the Cottagers in sixth place – just three points below fourth-placed Manchester City.