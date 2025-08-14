Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards agree on concerning prediction for Brighton this season
After missing out on Europe this year, Albion have had another busy summer transfer window, as they prepare for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.
João Pedro, Pervis Estupiñán and Simon Adingra have all departed for fresh challenges at Chelsea, AC Milan and Sunderland respectively.
But there are some new faces for the Seagulls, including Greek strikers Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas, whilst the club has also signed full-back Maxim De Cuyper, midfielder Tommy Watson and defender Diego Coppola.
There have also been some big loan decisions made, most notably Evan Ferguson’s switch to Italian giants Roma.
Meanwhile, Manchester United players are reportedly doing what they can to encourage Carlos Baleba to make the move from Brighton.
According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell and David Ornstein, Baleba, 21, is ‘keen on a possible move’ to Old Trafford.
The future of Baleba could be crucial if Brighton are to mount a serious challenge for Europe.
In The Rest is Football podcast – hosted by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards – the former footballers made their predictions for the upcoming season.
Introducing the Brighton segment, Lineker – who has stepped down from his role as the iconic presenter of Match of the Day – said: “They were up and down last season, but still finished in the top half.
"Who have they brought in? Charalampos Kostoulas, the magnificently named player from Olympiacos for nearly £30 million. Maxim De Cuyper from Club Brugge for £17 million.
“And Tom Watson, Sunderland, £10 million. But they've lost Pedro, of course, – that’s a big loss. Estupiñán, as well, has gone to AC Milan. And Adingra to Sunderland.
"So I think they're a little bit lower than last season, but I still think mid-table.
“I think they'll be pretty much where they were last year.”
Shearer – who holds the record for the most goals in Premier League history (260) – said: “The vast majority of time, you've got to tip your hat to them [Brighton] in terms of recruitment.
"So you've got to put the belief in who they're bringing in because, more often than not, they have got that side of things right.
"[I think they will be] in and around mid-table. I don't see them having enough to get into maybe a European spot, but in and around mid-table for Brighton.”
Former Manchester City and Aston Villa right-back Richards thinks Albion will finish ‘a little bit lower’ than eighth – where they ended up last season.
"Eighth was really good last season,” he said.
"I like the signings. I've watched clips of some of them, especially De Cuyper. Honestly, you'll be impressed with him, lads.
"I think it's going to be very difficult to [reach Europe] though. I'm going to say bottom half this year.”