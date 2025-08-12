'Have been in touch' - Manchester United players contact Brighton's Carlos Baleba as midfielder's head turned by transfer interest

Manchester United players are reportedly doing what they can to encourage Carlos Baleba to make the move from Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell and David Ornstein, Baleba, 21, is ‘keen on a possible move’ to Old Trafford.

“Multiple MUFC players have been in touch to explain set-up,” Man United reporter Whitwell wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Scepticism remains given potential transfer fee. Brighton do not intend to sell. Talks, via intermediaries, continue.”

Carlos Baleba, 21, is said to be ‘keen on possible move’ to Old Trafford. (Photo by IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images)

It has not been revealed what Manchester United players have contacted the Cameroon international but he has a compatriot at Old Trafford in Andre Onana – and a former Lille teammate in Leny Yoro.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also provided an update on social media on Monday evening (August 11).

He reported: “Manchester United plan for new talks for Carlos Baleba in the upcoming days.

“Man United believe Baleba is keen on the move and personal terms won’t be an issue.

“Contacts follow on Brighton side as deal remains very difficult, but United will try.”

Sussex World understands that Baleba is not for sale this summer.

He featured for the Seagulls in the 3-1 friendly win against Stoke City in a behind closed doors friendly in Spain two weeks ago.

He then missed the next warm-up matches against Las Palmas, Coventry City, Southampton and Wolfsburg. Albion confirmed this was due to a knee injury, picked up in Marbella.

Post-Wolfsburg, Hurzeler said of Baleba: “He trained today and yesterday. He will be back.

"We need those players and every team needs those players.”

The 21-year-old is one of the top midfielders in the Premier League and has all the attributes and potential to be competing at the very top level.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber, speaking at last week’s fans’ forum, said: “We've got some great talent, there's always going to be interest in our players.

“Manchester United have not been in touch with me. So from that point of view, speculation is speculation. We will always try to make sure we sell our best players at the right time, not just for the player but for us.

"If we end up doing that with any player, it's with the view to leave Fabian with a very competitive squad, whatever happens. We don't want to sell our best players.

“Carlos is a fantastic talent who has a lot of years ahead of him. We hope he will be here for many years to come. But it's something that, as always, is subjective to the dynamics of the football world which isn't always predictable.”

The Athletic’s Andy Naylor pointed out that Brighton are ‘well versed in pressuring tactics’ via agents and bigger rivals.

He added: “If Man Utd really want Baleba, they really will have to cough up, pay a premium for disruptive timing.”

