Georginio, Lewis Dunk & Kaoru Mitoma: Brighton injury list and return dates ahead of Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool Premier League team news

Brighton have a number of injury concerns ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium.

The Monday night showdown against the Premier League champions is Albion's penultimate match of the season and their final home match of an inconsistent campaign.

Injuries have impacted Fabian Hurzeler's ninth placed team but they still remain in the mix for European football next term.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has struggled with a knee injury of late

The Seagulls are currently battling for eighth spot alongside Brentford, Bournemouth and Fulham, with a possibility of Conference League qualification.

Brentford currently hold that position, with Brighton level on points, but they have an inferior goal difference, while Bournemouth are two points behind and Fulham four.

The Conference League place only remains available, though, if Manchester City win Saturday’s FA Cup final against Albion's old foes Crystal Palace.

"I think I watch it," said Hurzeler when asked if he will be watching Saturday's final at Wembley Stadium. "Not because it's the FA Cup final, but just because I'm obsessed with football, so I watch a lot of games.”

When asked who he will be cheering on, Hurzeler added: "I wouldn't say that I would support City because I really respect what Glasner is doing with Palace.

"I really like him and I think he can also be a role model for me. So that's why I've learned respect and I wish him also all the best."

Brighton's injury list and expected return dates

Solly March - out: Knee problems have wrecked the winger's season once again and he will return next season.

James Milner - out: Missed almost the entire season with a hamstring injury. The former Liverpool man is out of contract this summer.

Ferdi Kadioglu - out: The £25m summmer signing injured his toe against Liverpool last November and has not been seen since.

Georginio Rutter - out: Brighton's £40m record signing from Leeds United injured his ankle in the FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest. He has missed the last seven matches but should be ok for the final match against Tottenham.

Kaoru Mitoma - doubt: The Japanese star has been struggling with a heel injury of late and may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Lewis Dunk: Missed the Wolves victory with a monor knock but should Hurzeler confirmed he's available to face Liverpool. Likely to be on the bench as Adam Webster keeps his spot.

Joel Veltman: The experienced Dutch defender was ruled out for the Wolves match with a minor knock but is available for selection to face Liverpool.

Hurzeler has missed experience

Brighton’s youthful squad has missed experienced leadership at times this season. The likes of Lewis Dunk, Igor Julio, James Milner, Solly March, Ferdi Kadioglu and Joel Veltman have all missed large swathes of the season.

“We have older players in our squad, but they weren’t always able to be on the pitch. James Milner, who is crucial for us on the pitch but wasn’t there, Jason Steele had some injuries, Lewis Dunk wasn’t always get into his rhythm, Adam Webster too.

"So we had already like four players who weren’t there as leaders all the time. And you need these leaders in a team who give the players support, who run the training sessions, who make the standards.

"And that’s something we really tried to focus on, that we had a good mix between leaders and young players. Because I think it’s really important for the young players to have older players beside them who share their experience.

"And therefore Danny Welbeck is crucial for us this season, not only as a goalscorer but also as a leader, because he was there most of the time on the pitch and that helped our young players, and it’s something I’m really happy about.”