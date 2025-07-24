Brighton and Hove Albion summer transfer window latest

Pervis Estupinan said his farewell to Brighton as he completed his summer transfer to AC Milan.

Estupinan, 27, will join the Serie A club for a fee believed to be around £20m after his three seasons at Brighton.

The transfer is yet to be official announced by both clubs, but it is all but complete.

The goodbyes have already been said as the popular Ecuador international left back yesterday posted: "A beautiful chapter comes to an end.

“A journey that lasted almost three years, one that I will always carry in my heart, just like every fan who supported me from day one.

“I lived unforgettable moments: from a sensational first season, when we felt invincible, to a historic qualification for European competition. It was a privilege to wear these colours and play every match as if it were a final.”

Hard to forget the ECUABRIGHTON

Estupinan was part of Brighton’s strong link to Ecuador as they also had Moises Caicedo, before his record breaking move to Chelsea while Jeremy Sarmiento remains at Amex for now but could also move on this summer.

Estupinan added: “A team that made an entire country dream.

“Maybe we're no longer all here, but I’m certain that Ecuadorians will always remember this club with affection, a club that opened its doors to us and helped us grow.

“Thank you, Brighton. Thank you for trusting me, for walking with me on this path, and for being such an important part of this step forward in my career.

“I’m proud and grateful to have contributed my small part in the rise of a club that is now recognised around the world.

“To my teammates, coaches, and everyone who is part of this family: I wish you all the very best. I take with me lasting memories, true friendships… and a heart full of seagulls.

“The world goes round. I’m sure life will bring us together again. Thank you for everything @officialbhafc.”

Estupinan and Mitoma were formidable

Estupinan joined Brighton for £15m in 2022 from Villarreal as a replacement for Marc Cucurella after his £62m exit to Chelsea.

He made 104 appearances for Brighton with five goals and 14 assists.

He was reliable and popular figure for the Seagulls and formed a formidable partnership down the left flank with Japan star Kaoru Mitoma.

Last week Brighton signed Belgium international left back Maxim De Cuyper from Club Brugge for around £16m.

