Brighton and AC Milan are in direct negotiation for Ecuador international left back Pervis Estupinan.

Estupinan, 27, is likely to leave this summer and has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Italian transfer expert Rudy Galetti posted: " Direct talks are underway between Brighton and AC Milan for Pervis Estupinan.

"The club values him at around €30m, while the [Milan] have gone slightly above €20m so far.

"The player, for his part, has given an initial green light to the possible move."

Estupinan joined Brighton in 2022 from Villareal as a replacement for Marc Cucurella, who left Brighton for Chelsea for £62m.

Estupinan has had three solid seasons with the Seagulls and has made 104 appearances with five goals and 14 assists. He was a key man for Fabian Hurzeler last term, with 30 Premier League outings.

The in-demand left back is currently in Spain with Brighton on their pre-season training camp. He played the second half of Brighton’s 3-1 friendly victory against Championship outfit Stoke City on Wednesday night.

It will though be a surprise if Estupinan is still at Brighton come the start of the Premier League campaign against Fulham at the Amex Stadium on August 16.

Brighton have also been active in the transfer market this window and part of their £100m summer outlay included the purchase of Belgium international left back Maxim De Guyper, who arrived for around £17m from Club Brugge on a five-year deal.

Hurzeler said: "Maxim is a creative left-back who has great experience at Champions League level as well as in the domestic league.

"He has a great reputation for creativity and has shown his ability across different positions, although we primarily see him challenging for a left-back spot with us."

French defender Olivier Boscagli's also joined following his free transfer from PSV Eindhoven. Boscagli is predominantly a left sided centre back but can also play at left back.

Midfielders Ferdi Kadioglu and Jack Hinshelwood can also fill in at left back.

Transfer verdict

The path seems to be clear for Estupinan’s exit. AC Milan would be a great move for the full back, who has been a very solid Premier League performer for the Seagulls over the past few years.

He told South American media last month that he’s ready for a new challenge and the San Siro could provide just that.

Brighton though are experienced negotiators and AC Milan would probably have to get to around the £30m mark before a deal is complete. It’s also interesting to see if Manchester United will follow-up their initial interest with a counter offer.