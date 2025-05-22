A Brighton fan holds aloft a tin foil FA Cup but can they get their hands on the real thing?

Brighton rounded off their campaign on home soil with a win on Monday evening.

Brighton’s final game of the season at the Amex Stadium ended in victory on Monday evening as they secured a 3-2 triumph over champions Liverpool.

Indeed, there were 31,611 supporters watching on inside the Amex as crowds packed to watch Albions’ final game on home soil of the campaign.

Indeed, home territory has proven vital for Fabian Hurzeler’s men, who have lost just three games all season.

That makes for impressive reading, with Brighton winning eight and drawing eight of their 19 matches on the south coast.

This has helped the Seagulls move up to eighth in the table on 55 points and will solidify their position should they avoid defeat against Spurs on Sunday.

A point against the new Europa League champions will be enough to build an unassailable advantage over Brentford, who currently sit three points behind in ninth.

If Manchester City had beaten the Eagles last Saturday, Brighton’s eighth-placed finish would’ve been enough to book their spot in the Uefa Conference League. But Oliver Glasner’s men went on to secure a 1-0 triumph and therefore booked a spot in Europe.

There is still a chance Hurzeler’s men could snatch a place late spot but would need an almighty turn of events on the final day this Sunday.

With a maximum capacity of around 31,800, Premier League matches have been a sell-out most weeks at the Amex as crowds gather to watch the Seagulls impress.

But how do Brighton’s figures compare to their rivals?

FootballWebPages have worked out the average home attendance of every Premier League side this season to work out who has the most impressive.

Premier League average home attendances

Premier League average attendances. | Getty Images

1st: Manchester United - 73,742.

2nd: West Ham United - 62,464.

3rd: Spurs - 61,109.

4th: Liverpool - 60,327.

5th: Arsenal - 60,251.

6th: Manchester City - 52,591.

7th: Newcastle United - 52,185.

8th: Aston Villa - 42,079.

9th: Chelsea - 39,611.

10th: Everton - 39,173.

11th: Brighton - 31,482.

12: Leicester City - 31,448.

13th: Southampton - 30,841.

14th: Wolves - 30,620.

15th: Nottingham Forest - 30,047.

16th: Ipswich Town - 29,740.

17th: Fulham - 26,786.

18th: Crystal Palace - 25, 064.

19th: Brentford - 17,094.

20th: Bournemouth - 11,212.

