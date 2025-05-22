Every Premier League club’s average attendance this season ranked - including Brighton, Fulham and Newcastle United
Brighton’s final game of the season at the Amex Stadium ended in victory on Monday evening as they secured a 3-2 triumph over champions Liverpool.
Despite the Reds going into the break with a 2-1 advantage, second-half goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood were enough to extend the Seagulls’ unbeaten run to four games.
Indeed, there were 31,611 supporters watching on inside the Amex as crowds packed to watch Albions’ final game on home soil of the campaign.
Indeed, home territory has proven vital for Fabian Hurzeler’s men, who have lost just three games all season.
That makes for impressive reading, with Brighton winning eight and drawing eight of their 19 matches on the south coast.
This has helped the Seagulls move up to eighth in the table on 55 points and will solidify their position should they avoid defeat against Spurs on Sunday.
A point against the new Europa League champions will be enough to build an unassailable advantage over Brentford, who currently sit three points behind in ninth.
There is still a very remote chance Albion could still qualify for Europe, despite arch-rivals Crystal Palace winning their first FA Cup.
If Manchester City had beaten the Eagles last Saturday, Brighton’s eighth-placed finish would’ve been enough to book their spot in the Uefa Conference League. But Oliver Glasner’s men went on to secure a 1-0 triumph and therefore booked a spot in Europe.
There is still a chance Hurzeler’s men could snatch a place late spot but would need an almighty turn of events on the final day this Sunday.
With a maximum capacity of around 31,800, Premier League matches have been a sell-out most weeks at the Amex as crowds gather to watch the Seagulls impress.
But how do Brighton’s figures compare to their rivals?
FootballWebPages have worked out the average home attendance of every Premier League side this season to work out who has the most impressive.
Premier League average home attendances
1st: Manchester United - 73,742.
2nd: West Ham United - 62,464.
3rd: Spurs - 61,109.
4th: Liverpool - 60,327.
5th: Arsenal - 60,251.
6th: Manchester City - 52,591.
7th: Newcastle United - 52,185.
8th: Aston Villa - 42,079.
9th: Chelsea - 39,611.
10th: Everton - 39,173.
11th: Brighton - 31,482.
12: Leicester City - 31,448.
13th: Southampton - 30,841.
14th: Wolves - 30,620.
15th: Nottingham Forest - 30,047.
16th: Ipswich Town - 29,740.
17th: Fulham - 26,786.
18th: Crystal Palace - 25, 064.
19th: Brentford - 17,094.
20th: Bournemouth - 11,212.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.