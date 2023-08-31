Following the news that Harry Maguire’s younger brother, Laurence, has signed for Crawley Town, we take a look at eight other famous footballers whose siblings have plied their trade in England’s lower divisions.
Like his older brother, Harry – the former captain of Manchester United – Laurence also plays a centre-back.
Here are eight other times famous footballers had brothers feature for teams in the lower divisions – including three more at Crawley Town.
1. Maguire brothers
Laurence Maguire, 26, has signed on loan for Scott Lindsey’s Crawley Town side having spent the majority of his career at Chesterfield, where he came through the academy. Like his older brother, Harry – the former captain of Manchester United – Laurence also plays a centre-back. Photo: Crawley Town / Getty Images
2. Pogba brothers
Paul Pogba's older brother Mathias played for Crawley Town in 2015. He scored two goals in 17 appearances. Whilst his superstar midfielder brother opted to play for France, Mathias has represented the Guinea national team as a forward. Paul's second brother, Florentin, is Mathias' twin Photo: Getty Images
3. Fernandes brothers
Perhaps a lesser known fact this one. Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' older brother Ricardo plays for Roffey FC in the Southern Combination Football League. The 34 -year-old was recently named team captain just weeks after his famous sibling was picked as Man United's new skipper. Bruno wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "It’s a family thing." - https://twitter.com/B_Fernandes8/status/1683181147528871940 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images
4. Willock brothers
Newcastle United's Joe Willock, formerly of Arsenal, has established himself as Premier League player. His older brother, Matty, was unable to breakthrough at Manchester United as a youngster. He is currently a free agent after spells at Crawley Town, Gillingham and Salford City Photo: Getty Images