Fabian Hurzeler addresses the Tony Bloom question ahead of Brentford

Chairman Tony Bloom will be among the Brighton away supporters this Saturday as the Seagulls look to get back on track at Brentford.

Brighton have lost twice and drawn once in their last three Premier League fixtures and have slipped to 10th in the table.

With six top flight fixtures to go, Fabian Hurzeler’s team need a strong finish if they are achieve European football next term.

Tony Bloom, chairman and owner of Brighton & Hove Albion, will be in the stands with at the fans at Brentford

Bloom as ever will be keeping a close eye on his team and he will do so at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday as one of the Albion fans.

Bloom and Brentford owner Matthew Benham are not on the best of terms and the Albion chairman always prefers the away terraces at Brentford rather than the board room.

Hurzeler was asked if this gives him extra pressure. "No,” said the German. “It's a big opportunity to make him happy and to cheer with him after the game.

“So I see it as a positive signal for us. I see that he's a big supporter of the club. He's not only the owner, he's also a fan.

"He proves it by his actions, by his behaviour. That's something we all should recognise. It's not only about being a member of the club or an employer of the club.

"It's about really identifying yourself with the club, trying to be a part of this community. I think he's a great role model. It's about making him happy.

"It's our responsibility and our chance to do it on Saturday.”

Bloom hired Hurzeler last summer to take charge after parting ways with previous boss Roberto De Zerbi. Bloom made Hurzeler the youngest ever permanent Premier League manager when he brought him in from German club St Pauli.

Hurzeler has steered Brighton to 10th in the Premier League and they are still in mix for the European places.

Asked by Sussex World if he has made Bloom happy this season, Hurzeler replied: “You have to ask him this question. For me, he knows that I try to give my best for this club.

"I try to identify myself with this club, and like I always said, it's not about me, it's about the club. It's about being successful with the club.

"I see a great foundation, I see great people around me, I see responsible people. We have great leadership who take responsibility, so therefore I'm really happy to be here and hopefully we can make him happy and the whole club happy.”

