Ian Hart: Never mind Manchester United’s silly games, Brighton can qualify for Europe and go for a cup

So before the Premier League season kicks off this weekend we are still very much in the ‘silly season’ with chief court jesters, not for the first time, being the once-great Manchester United.

While our very own Fabian Hurzeler has gone through all his preparations in his usual professional manner, way up the M6, Manchester United have apparently not only ripped up the rulebook again, they’ve again highlighted that the former kings of the EPL have clearly lost their moral compass.

And by that I don’t just mean the intentional unsettling of Albion’s Carlos Baleba with sustained media speculation about a potential move to Old Trafford, for me United’s unsportsmanlike behaviour actually crosses even more boundaries.

Just over six months ago Manchester United, still perceived by some as a big club, declared 200 club staff redundant in a cost-cutting exercise after minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe had revealed to the media the Reds were in danger of running out of money.

Fabian Hurzeler can oversee one of Brighton's greatest seasons in 25-26, says Ian Hart

Yet just over half a year later and current Old Trafford boss Ruben Amorim is spending big money, with their expenditure for the four big summer signings now in excess of £200 million.

Regardless of anything happening with Baleba, is that kind of expenditure actually an insult to all the hard-working and loyal staff who lost their jobs?

As for Baleba, my impeccable Amex source states, United have not only not been in touch, the Albion have made it clear, that whilst every player has his price, the particular player is currently not for sale and is actually under contract until 2029.

But enough of United, what of the Albion?

Old man alert, this is actually my 26th consecutive pre-season column – my first in August 1999 saw the Albion playing at Withdean in the bottom division, with the overwhelming majority of the fans pleased we still had a club let alone thinking about any kind of success.

Seismic changes in a quarter of a century, lots of highs and a few lows, but the Albion find themselves at the top table of domestic football.

In Hurzeler we have one of the most talented young managers in the modern game, who I believe will win the Champions League before he is 40.

But before that I think he will win a major domestic trophy. Obviously emulating Leicester City and winning the EPL is a bridge too far even for the most optimistic Brighton fan, but I do believe that the next nine months will develop into potentially the greatest season, to date, in the club’s history.

Crystal Palace have proved that even the unfashionable clubs can win domestic trophies. So can the Albion emulate their bitterest rivals?

I believe they can, and as it has been for the past 26 years, it’s prediction time, so if they get the rub of the green injury and suspension wise, this could be our year.

I think European qualification for the second time in four seasons is quite possible, along with a genuine stab at either of the two domestic trophies.

Bring it on!