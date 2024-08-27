Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matt O’Riley could be set for a lengthy period on the sidelines having just signed for Brighton after a devastating injury on his debut.

Having just completed a £25m move from Celtic, the Denmark international started against Crawley Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight (Tuesday, August 27).

His debut lasted less than 10 minutes as the midfielder was left injured after a rash challenge by Reds midfielder Jay Williams.

After receiving treatment on-field, the 23-year-old could not continue and was helped off the pitch by medical staff. He was shaking his head as he heavily limped off the field.

Speaking post-match, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler said: “After the foul, players can tackle like they want.

"He [Williams] didn’t get a yellow card for this foul but it should be a red card. You can’t tackle like this.

"You can play hard and be ruthless but you can’t take the risk to injure a player. It was much too late.

"In the end, I hope Matt is not so badly injured like he looks. We have to wait for the scan on his ankle.

“He can’t put any weight on his ankle. It’s not nice.”

Jack Roles saw red for a poor challenge on Yasin Ayari in the closing stages of the match – sparking a furious reaction from the Brighton players.

Hurzeler and his counterpart Scott Lindsey had earlier been booked for their argument after the third goal went in. There were also heated scenes after the full-time whilstle.

Hurzeler said: “In the end, we have to accept how the opponent plays. Of course not nice if a player is injured.

"We have to find a way to deal with it. We have to take responsibility for ourselves.

"We have to improve, especially if an opponent plays like this. I’m sure we will. I don’t want to comment about behaviour or style of play of the opponent.”

On his yellow card, the German added: “We were complaining with emotions on the sidelines – we had different opinions. Sometimes it happens in football. Nothing bad.

"I gave him a handshake at the end. He’s a great coach. Emotional things, we shouldn’t comment on behaviour of others."

Asked about the performance, Hurzeler revealed he was not satisfied.

He explained: “There are two parts – one side I’m not happy about the performance and how the game went. Too wild, too many mistakes with the ball. Too shy, not enough courage. Too passive.

“Second part – we have to win games like this. Tough games. I have experience from cup games in Germany.

"I know how difficult it is to play against a team who comes from a lower league. They have nothing to lose but a lot to win.

"I’m happy about the result. We are trying to keep improving and trying to play better.”