Fabian Hurzeler said transfer-linked Billy Gilmour is due to return to training next week after being given an extended break following Euro 2024 – and the Brighton manager explained Valentin Barco was missing at QPR.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilmour, 23, is reportedly a key target for Napoli.

The Scotland international was the subject of an ambitious £8m bid from the Serie A outfit last month, as former Antonio Conte looks to bolster his midfield options.

The bid was rejected by the Seagulls, who are now bracing themselves for an increased offer expected to be in the region of £12m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland's Billy Gilmour was the subject of an ambitious £8m bid from Napoli last month, as former Antonio Conte looks to bolster his midfield options. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Gilmour is ‘open to joining Napoli’.

Speaking after Brighton’s friendly win at QPR on Saturday (August 3), Albion boss Hurzeler said he expects to see Gilmour ‘back in training in the next week’.

Also returning to the squad is captain Lewis Dunk, who was part of England’s Euro 2024 camp.

"Lewis Dunk will return on the fifth or sixth,” Hurzeler said. Summer holiday is very important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m looking forward to seeing him back. He’s my captain and one of my leaders. He will be back on the pitch next week.

“We have to regulate the players differently. It will be better if we have all the players – I prefer everybody to be fit but that’s football. We are going step by step.”

A surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Loftus Road was Argentine left-back Barco, 20 – with Carlos Baleba deployed in his position. Pervis Estupinan is still recovering from a long-term ankle injury.

On Barco, Hurzeler said: “We didn’t want to risk anything with him. He trained yesterday. He felt a little bit, his muscle, but nothing bad.

"He will be back in training next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mats Wieffer and Jack Hinshelwood came on as second-half substitutes as they recover from significant injuries.

On debutant Wieffer, 24 – a £25m signing from Feyenoord – Hurzeler said: “I see him everyday in training. He can have a huge impact on our game.

"He’s very good with the ball. He has long legs so he can anticipate the balls very good.

"I think he’s a very good players. Important to integrate him in our system and our ideas as quick as possible. He was also injured quite a long time.

"It’s one player we have to try to get to the team and connect with other players as quick as possible.”