‘Open to joining’ – Fabrizio Romano drops transfer bombshell as Brighton brace for ‘new formal bid’ for £12m star

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Jul 2024, 17:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Napoli are preparing a ‘new formal bid’ for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Billy Gilmour – who is now ‘open to joining’ the 2022-23 Serie A title-winners, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Serie A outfit made a surprise £8m offer for the 23-year-old as former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte looks to bolster his midfield options.

The bid was rejected by the Seagulls, who are now bracing themselves for an increased offer expected to be in the region of £12m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Romano tweeted: “Napoli are preparing new formal bid to send to Brighton for Billy Gilmour.

“Gilmour, open to joining Napoli. #BHAFC already rejected opening official bid from Napoli last week, revealed by @MatteMoretto.

“Napoli will return for Gilmour and also plan to sign [Marco] Brescianini [from Italian club Frosinone].”

Gilmour signed for Albion from Chelsea for £7.5m in 2022 and has two years remaining on his contract.

The Scotland international is currently in Japan with the Seagulls as part of a two-match tour.

Related topics:Billy GilmourSeagullsAntonio ConteFabrizio RomanoBrightonChelseaTottenham HotspurAlbion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.