Brighton & Hove Albion have announced their fourth major signing of the summer transfer window.

The Seagulls have announced the signing of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht on a five-year contract until June 2028.

Men’s first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I am very pleased to have signed Bart.

“He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group.

“He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years.”

The 20-year-old, who was also reportedly coveted by Burnley and Manchester United, arrives having won Anderlecht’s 2022-23 Player of the Season; he also received his first call-up to the Netherlands senior squad in March this year.

Verbruggen began his career with his hometown club NAC Breda, before moving to Belgium in 2020, making his debut for Anderlecht in May 2021 in a 2-2 draw with Club Brugge.

Having begun the 2022/23 season as Anderlecht’s backup keeper, he was handed his first league start of the campaign on Boxing Day.

Verbruggen started every league game from that point on, and helped his team reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.