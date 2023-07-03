NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

‘He has the potential’ – Brighton confirm fourth summer signing as former Burnley and Man United target joins

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced their fourth major signing of the summer transfer window.
By Matt Pole
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

The Seagulls have announced the signing of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht on a five-year contract until June 2028.

Men’s first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said: “I am very pleased to have signed Bart.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He is used to playing a type of football similar to ours and he will have no problem fitting into our group.

Most Popular

“He has the potential to become a very important player for the club in the coming years.”

The 20-year-old, who was also reportedly coveted by Burnley and Manchester United, arrives having won Anderlecht’s 2022-23 Player of the Season; he also received his first call-up to the Netherlands senior squad in March this year.

Verbruggen began his career with his hometown club NAC Breda, before moving to Belgium in 2020, making his debut for Anderlecht in May 2021 in a 2-2 draw with Club Brugge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having begun the 2022/23 season as Anderlecht’s backup keeper, he was handed his first league start of the campaign on Boxing Day.

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht on a five-year contract until June 2028. Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty ImagesBrighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht on a five-year contract until June 2028. Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht on a five-year contract until June 2028. Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Verbruggen started every league game from that point on, and helped his team reach the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.

He made his Netherlands under-21 debut last month in a 0-0 draw with Japan, having also represented his country at under-18 level.

Related topics:Man UnitedBrightonBurnleyNetherlands