Brighton have been urged to sign a player that almost joined Manchester United for around £40m last year.

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford in the past.

Erik ten Hag worked with Brobbey during his time at Ajax and the 23-year-old was offered to United in the previous January window.

Ajax star Brian Brobbey was previously linked with a move to Manchester United

The Red Devils – who parted company with Ten Hag – declined the opportunity and Brobbey remained in Amsterdam. The Ghana international has since struggled in the Eredivisie and has just four league goals to his name this season.

Despite his recent struggles, Brobbey remains highly-rated and has a pretty decent strike rate of 56 goals and 23 assists from his 161 outings for the Dutch giants.

Brighton could be in the market for a new striker – especially if Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson exit this summer – although it's unclear if Brobbey is on Albion’s radar.

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart said: "He just has to leave Ajax. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but that connection is no longer there. I would like to see him in England. Brighton & Hove Albion for example. I really still believe in him.”

Brobbey is contracted with Ajax until June 2027 and is valued at a reduced fee of around £10m. [United in Focus]

Leeds track Julio Enciso

Newly-promoted Leeds United are reportedly keen on Brighton’s Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso [EFL analysis].

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at relegated Ipswich Town and will return to the Seagulls this summer. He has made 10 appearances so far for the Tractor Boys with one goal and three assists.

Leeds reportedly tried to seal a loan for Enciso last January but the Brighton man opted to join Ipswich instead. Brighton could be open to an offer in the coming window as Enciso will have just one year remaining on his current contract this summer.

The Seagulls signed the South American from Club Libertad Asunción in 2022 for around £8m and he has five goals and six assists from 57 outings.

Enciso found himself down the pecking order in Fabian Hurzeler’s team this term mainly because Brighton signed Georginio Rutter from Leeds United for £40m last summer.

Rutter has played in the No 10 role and quickly became a big favourite with the Albion fans.

