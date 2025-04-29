Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Seagulls are ninth in the Premier League with four matches of the campaign to go, starting with Newcastle at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Albion's 3-2 home victory against Graham Potter's West Ham last Saturday keeps them in the hunt for European football next term – but thoughts will quickly turn to the summer transfer window.

Albion's chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber recently said they will "likely" sell their top talents, with the likes of Carlos Baleba, Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma all attracting interesting.

Brighton's Tariq Lamptey has been linked with Everton and Ajax this summer

Tariq Lamptey, who is out of contract this summer, is also set to leave on a free transfer with Everton the latest club to be linked.

Some of Brighton's fringe players and loan stars will also be plotting their next steps in the coming weeks.

The Seagulls will also likely make moves to bring players in – with three new talents already signed and due to team up with Fabian Hurzeler's squad this summer. A new centre back and left back could also be targeted.

Albion stars could on the move

Joao Pedro: The Brazilian has 10 goals and seven assists this term. Blotted his copy book with a needless red card at Brentford but is expected to be in demand this summer. Continues to be linked with Arsenal and a serious bid for him would test Albion's resolve. Guide price £70m.

Tom McGill: The talented Canada international goalkeeper was recalled from his loan at MK Dons after a shoulder injury to Jason Steele. The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer and is expected to move on.

Kaoru Mitoma: The Japan international will have two years remaining on his contract this summer. Mitoma will be 28 in May and this summer could be a chance for Albion to maximise the transfer fee. Brighton rejected two significant bids for Mitoma last January from Saudi club Al Nassr. Liverpool are said to be very keen. Guide price £50m-plus.

Tariq Lamptey: The former Chelsea man has just recovered from a foot injury and is out of contract this summer. As yet, there's been little talk of a new deal and was heavily linked with a move to Ajax last January. He’s been behind Joel Veltman in the pecking order this term and his time at Brighton has been hindered by injuries.

James Milner: The veteran midfielder continues to struggle with a hamstring issue sustained last September and is out of contract this summer. Unless there’s a huge improvement in his fitness in the closing stages, it’s hard to see a fresh deal as a player. A coaching role perhaps?

Simon Adingra: The £20m rated winger has struggled for game time with the Seagulls this term as Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh have held down the wide attacking roles. The 23-year-old Ivory Coast international was linked with a January move to Sunderland. His contract expires in June 2026 and he may look for a move to kick-start his career.

Abdallah Sima: The Senegal attacker will leave this summer as his contract expires – but it's unclear where the 23-year-old will be heading as yet. Currently on loan at Stade Brest and also had spells with Stoke, Rangers and Angers. Injuries have been a problem but he’s a real dangerman on his day. Did his best work at Rangers and they were keen to strike a deal last summer and maybe be interested in taking another look.

Valentin Barco: The 20-year-old Argentina international had a tough loan at Sevilla in La Liga and is now on loan at Liam Rosenior's Strasbourg, where he is starting to find his feet. The French team have an option to buy the left-sided player this summer.

Jeremy Sarmiento: The Ecuador international is currently on loan at Burnley and returns to Brighton this summer. He is contracted to the Seagulls until June 2027 but is unlikely to force his way into Fabian Hurzeler's first team next term. Another loan or a permanent move looks most likely for the 22-year-old winger.

Odeluga Offiah: The right back is currently on loan with Steve Bruce at Blackpool and is due to return to Brighton this summer. The 22-year-old is expected to assess his options this window with a permanent or loan move very much on the cards.

Three Brighton signings sealed

Stefanos Tzimas - in: Albion signed the 19-year-old Greek forward from Nuremberg for £20.8m (25m euros).The Under-21 international signed a contract until June 2030. he remains at Nuremberg for the second half of the season and will team up with Brighton this summer. "Stefanos is an exceptional young talent, an out-and-out centre-forward with a natural ability to score goals," said Fabian Hurzeler.

Tommy Watson - in: Brighton agreed a deal worth £10m to sign Sunderland winger Tom Watson this summer. The 18-year-old agreed a four-year deal, starting from when the summer transfer window opens until June 2029. "Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time," said Brighton technical director David Weir.

Yoon Doyoung - in: The 18-year-old winger signed from South Korean club Daejeon Hana Citizen. Yoon penned a five-year-deal and will join July 1, after completing the remainder of the season on loan at his current club. Technical Director David Weir said: "Yoon is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in Asia and we're very pleased he's chosen to become a Brighton player."

