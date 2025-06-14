All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton's Brazilian defender Igor Julio fully expects teammate and countryman Joao Pedro to leave this summer.

Pedro, 23, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium with Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal all credited with interest.

"João Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, seek new things, take the next step," said Igor, speaking to South American journalist Diogo Magri of Trivela.

Brighton striker Joao Pedro with with fellow Brazilian Igor

"It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that.”

Pedro joined Brighton for £30m from Watford in 2023 and is contracted until June 2028. He has made 70 appearances for the Seagulls with 30 goals and 10 assists.

Last season he netted 10 Premier League but fell out of favour with Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Pedro was suspended for three matches after a red card in the 4-2 loss at Brentford and was then omitted from the squad for the final two matches after a training ground clash with Albion player of the season Jan Paul van Hecke.

Despite the issues, Pedro remains in demand and Brighton will hope to achieve north of £60m for their striker in the summer window.

Pedro should move to Liverpool but wants London

Newcastle will compete in the Champions League next term and are pushing hard to sign Pedro. Igor feels his fellow Brazilian should choose Liverpool but Pedro is keen to live in London, which could make Arsenal or Chelsea favourites.

Igor added: "I told him that he has to think about what he wants from his career.

"In my opinion, if I were going to a Big Six team, I would go to a team that competes in the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.

"I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool.

"It's because I've always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there.

"He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritize what comes from there first.”

Igor, who joined Brighton from Fiorentina in 2023 for around £15m feels now is the right time for Pedro to join a "big club."

"Very happy for him. He deserved it. He's been here in England for five years and hasn't played for a big team yet.

"It's his moment, his time, so he can make the best decision and be happy wherever he goes."

