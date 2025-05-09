'He was not happy' – Fabian Hurzeler names the Brighton player most difficult to drop ahead of Wolves dilemma

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton vs Wolves Premier League team news – Molineux Stadium, Saturday 3pm

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler faces another midfield selection head-scratcher ahead of Saturday's clash against Wolves.

Midfield has a been a problem position for the boss this term as injuries have limited the manager's options.

Ferdi Kadioglu, Matt O'Riley, Mats Wieffer and James Milner have all missed huge chunks of the season, with the youthful duo of Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari establishing themselves as the main midfielders.

Brighton's Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari was not happy after being bench against Newcastle

Ayari, who was on loan at Blackburn and Coventry last season, has been the surprise package with 31 appearances.

He scored his first goal of the campaign with a sublime strike in the 3-2 win against West Ham and was then surprisingly on the bench for last week's 1-11 against Newcastle – with Jack Hinshelwood starting alongside Baleba.

"Very difficult," said Hurzeler when asked about his decision to bench the Sweden international.

"Very difficult. I think it was one of my hardest decisions so far in this season. I had a conversation with him. Of course, he wasn't happy about that, but I didn't expect him to be happy.

"But in the end I need to make decisions. That's why I'm here. I made the decision to go with Carlos against Newcastle.

"Then it's about the player, that they react in the right way, that they react in a positive mood after this disappointing feeling for them, that they show in every training session that they want to start."

Ayari will hope to be back in the XI tomorrow at Wolves. The Seagulls are 10th in the Premier League ahead of their trip to Molineux Stadium.

Matheus Cunha is a major threat

With just three matches to go, Hurzeler's team are battling for eighth position which could see them qualify for the Europa Conference League next season.

Hurzeler singled out Wolves star Matheus Cunha as a major threat for Vitor Periera’s team.

"Cunha is a special player for them,” said the German head coach. “I think every game he plays he's a danger for opponents.

"But it's not only Cunha, it's the whole team. How they play together, how they perform. They have good connections to each other.

"Then they have a good striker in Strand Larsen and they have players who put in good crosses. So overall for me, it's not only good team, they're also individual players.

"And we have to stick together. We have to defend as a team, we have to be brave in possession, and then we have a chance.”

