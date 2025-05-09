Kaoru Mitoma injury update for Brighton ahead of Wolves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the latest Premier League team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton’s boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma is available to face Wolves this Saturday.

Mitoma missed last Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle due to a heel injury sustained in the 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace last month.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Hurzeler this term with 10 goals and three assists from 38 appearances and his attacking prowess was missed against the Magpies.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion is fit to face Wolves in the Premier League this Saturday

"He [Mitoma] trained with the team, so he will be an option for tomorrow,” Hurzeler added.

On Thursday night his sublime goal for Brighton during their 3-0 Premier League win against Chelsea in February was voted Albion’s goal of the season.

“I don’t know how everyone else thinks about my goal but this goal shows my strengths,” he said. “It depends of course how we attack, how we try to score and of course the other team but I really tried to move tactically and that helped us. And of course thanks Bart [Verbruggen, for the assist].”

Elsewhere Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) remains sidelined while Georgio Rutter (ankle) and James Milner (hamstring) are ruled.

There’s also been another setback for Solly March who will miss the rest of season following another surgery on his knee injury.

“It was a small surgery to make this knee even better,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. “The same knee. Exactly, like before.

"So now everyone is very convinced that he will be back in really good shape for the pre-season.”

Fabian Hurzeler is fully motivated

Victory at Wolves would be a huge boost for 10th place Brighton as they look to finish in the top eight and qualify for a Conference League spot.

"I don't have to motivate them, said Hurzeler. “We all say that we want to improve. We need to develop the young players, we want to grow as a team, we want to grow as a club, and therefore we see every game as an opportunity to grow and improve.

"Every game is an opportunity where we can prove to ourselves that we can compete with every team in the league and I hope that we don't need any extra motivation for that.

"Our focus is clearly only on the next game and the next game will be tomorrow against Wolverhampton. They're in great shape. They’ve been amazing in the final part of the season, so it will be a big challenge for us.”

