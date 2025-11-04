'He will miss' - Crystal Palace confirm huge injury blow for Brighton match

Crystal Palace vs Brighton in the Premier League this Sunday from Selhurst Park - 2pm

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Brighton and Crystal Palace have injury concerns ahead of their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park this Sunday.

The fixture is though quite nicely poised as Palace are just one place and one point above their old rivals as Oliver Glasner's men are ninth with 16 points from 10 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FA Cup winners are in the middle of hectic fixture schedule as European Conference League football and domestics cups take their toll.

The Eagles are in action ahead of Sunday's showdown with Brighton as they take on Dutch club AZ Alkmaar at Selhurst Park on Thursday night.

It's not the ideal preparation as they prepare for one of the most anticipated fixtures for each club.

They will also be without striker Eddie Nketiah as the former Arsenal man sustained a hamstring injury in their recent Carabao Cup win against Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a minor muscle injury,” said Glasner of Nketiah. “It looks like he’ll be back after the international break. So he will miss three games, but then he should be back.”

The match will also arrive too soon for Chadi Riad (knee) and Cheick Doucoure (knee).

Brighton injury news

Fabian Hurzeler’s men have also struggled with injuries of late with Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) sidelined.

Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) is nearing a return but the Palace match remains unlikely for the England under-21 international midfielder.

Brajan Gruda (knee), Joel Veltman (calf) and Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) will all be assessed ahead of he kick-off.

For your next Albion read: Sussex referee selected for Crystal Palace clash