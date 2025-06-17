'Heartbreak' - Europa League decision made amid Crystal Palace, Brighton and Nottingham Forest confusion

Europa League 2025-26

Brighton and Nottingham Forest will be watching with interest as League of Ireland side Drogheda United lost their appeal against their expulsion from the UEFA Conference League due to multi-club ownership rules.

Drogheda, who qualified for the competition by winning last season’s FAI Cup, are owned by Trivela Group, which also has a majority interest in Danish qualifiers Silkeborg.

The club took their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which upheld the original decision on Monday after an expedited procedure to comply with the draw.

Brighton owner Tony Bloom and his deputy Paul Barber await the Uefa decision

Drogheda said in a statement: “It is with great heartbreak and disbelief that we inform you we have lost our appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“We strongly disagree with this decision and had hoped and believed that the principles of fairness and common sense would prevail.”

Crystal Palace are currently battling to stay in the Europa League because majority shareholder John Textor also holds a majority interest in French Ligue 1 club Lyon.

Uefa does not allow clubs with the same ownership to compete in the same European competitions in a season. Textor is willing to sell his shares in the club in order to ensure the Eagles can enter next season’s Europa League, according to reports.

What happens to Nottingham Forest and Brighton

Nottingham Forest finished seventh in the Premier League last season and qualified for the Conference League – the third tier of European competition.

If Palace are unable to compete in Europe, Forest will likely be bumped up to the Europa League, which offers greater prize money and the chance for Champions League qualification.

Brighton will also stand to gain as Fabian Hurzeler’s team finished eighth. If Palace’s appeal if rejected by Uefa, Brighton could be handed a Conference League spot.

Nottingham Forest have written to Uefa to challenge Palace’s Europa League spot and in the hope of taking their place.

Forest’s owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Greek side Olympiacos, placed his shares in the club in a blind trust before the governing body’s March 1 deadline, anticipating Nuno Espirito Santo’s side’s European qualification.

A decision on Crystal Palace is expected to be made later this month.

Oliver Glasner’s team clinched a Europa League spot after they stunned Manchester City to win the FA Cup at Wembley last month – the first major trophy in the club’s history.

Brighton were contacted by Sussex World but the club have so far declined to comment.

