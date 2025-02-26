'Helping the kids' – Ex-Man United and Arsenal veteran says how long he can play for after latest Premier League winner

Brighton’s veteran striker pushes Albion closer to Europe

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck insists he loves “helping the kids” after his decisive goal against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium last night.

Welbeck, 34, came off the bench in the 72nd minute and three minutes later was celebrating an important winner that lifted Albion to eighth in the Premier League table and just one point away from the Champions League places.

Joao Pedro’s first-half penalty gave Brighton the lead but they were pegged back after the break as Bournemouth levelled through Justin Kluivert’s stunning long-range strike.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck celebrates after scoring his team second goal against Bournemouth

The Seagulls needed a moment of magic. Welbeck, who missed last Saturday’s 4-0 win at Southampton with a “minor injury”, provided it as he gathered Georginio Rutter’s pass and finished well via the post to seal a 2-1 win.

It was Welbeck’s seventh goal of the season and his first since October. The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has played some of the best football of his career this season and plans to go on for some time yet.

"As long as I feel good, that’s how long I’ll go,” said the 42-cap England international. “If I feel good and I feel I can impact games, I’ll just keep on going.

"Obviously at this moment in time, I’m not thinking of anything other than football and that’s important for me, just to focus on the next games.

"I can probably thank my mum and dad for the genes. I think I’ve got good genetics so I work hard to keep myself in top condition and yes, I’m feeling good, fit, and strong. I had a little knock at the weekend that kept me out of the game but I’ve recovered well and I’m good to go again.”

Brighton, who face Newcastle in the fifth round of the FA Cup this Sunday, are also pushing to qualify for Europe once again and Welbeck feels his experience will help the squad in the final stage of the season.

"The table speaks for itself. It’s important for us in our group that we don’t look too far ahead. I feel like we’ve done that before and we’ve maybe derailed and started getting distracted. We’ve just got to focus on the next game, control what we can control and we go from there.

"For me, I’ve been in plenty of dressing rooms and I know I’ve got the experience to help every single member of that dressing room. I’m just enjoying being the senior pro and helping the kids.”

