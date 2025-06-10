All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Diego Coppola looks set to be announced as Brighton player later this week.

The Seagulls are said to have agreed a fee of around £10m with Serie A outfit Hella Verona and the 21-year-old Italian defender now looks set to complete his medical following his international.

Coppola appeared 34 times in Serie A for Verona last term and helped the club maintain their top flight status.

His fine form earned him a call-up to the Italian national team where he made his debut last weekend in Italy's 3-0 World Cup qualifying loss in Norway.

He also featured last night as a second half substitute as Italy enjoyed a 2-0 victory against Moldova.

Coppola had previously been linked with moves to Aston Villa, Tottenham and Bournemouth but Brighton appear to have made the breakthrough.

"Brighton agree deal to sign Diego Coppola as new centre back, here we go!" posted Italian transfer man Fabrizio Romano.

"€10m plus add-ons to Hellas Verona for Italian defender, waiting for medical and contract signing next.

"Coppola has agreed to the move, deal in place as first revealed in May."

New contract for Tariq Lamptey

Defender Tariq Lamptey has agreed a one-year contract extension with Albion.

The 24-year-old Ghana international made his Albion debut in 2020 and has made 122 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 12 assists.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “We’re delighted Tariq is staying with us. He wants to help the team achieve our targets and gives us great options in wide areas.

“We are looking forward to Tariq being part of our journey next season.”

Jack Hinshelwood on Fabian Hurzeler

Meanwhile Brighton homegrown talent Jack Hinshelwood described his relationship with head coach Fabian Hurzeler as "strong" after an excellent Premier League campaign.

Hinshelwood will be heading to the UEFA U21 EURO finals this weekend with England having made 26 Premier League appearances with five goals and two assits.

"He [Hurzeler] is a really great guy and so easy to talk to,” said Hinshelwood to the club website. When I go out on that pitch, I just want to give my all for him and for my teammates.

"He has a close relationship with all the players, and I think it makes us want to work for him that bit more.

"You saw how much the win over West Ham meant to him, he wants to win, simple as that.

"I'm still young, but the manager tells me I need to become more of a leader and it's something I'm working on and there's so many great leaders here to learn from, so I just take little things from them each day and try to bring them to my own game."

